Previous
Photo 1507
More bottle brushes
as I needed to see how the camera performs. I was quite happy to have one again ;-)
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
stellenbosch
Beverley
ace
It’s fabulous photo… love these trees too. Glad your happy with your new camera.
November 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous shot and colors
November 12th, 2025
Peter
ace
Fantastic looking bottlebrush standing out perfectly against the sky Diana:)
November 12th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like it's performing well for you Diana. The colors here are really vibrant and I like the way the tree stands out against the blue sky too.
November 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Perfect
November 12th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the contrasting colors.
November 12th, 2025
