More bottle brushes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1507

More bottle brushes

as I needed to see how the camera performs. I was quite happy to have one again ;-)
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
It’s fabulous photo… love these trees too. Glad your happy with your new camera.
November 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous shot and colors
November 12th, 2025  
Peter ace
Fantastic looking bottlebrush standing out perfectly against the sky Diana:)
November 12th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like it's performing well for you Diana. The colors here are really vibrant and I like the way the tree stands out against the blue sky too.
November 12th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Perfect
November 12th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful shot. Love the contrasting colors.
November 12th, 2025  
