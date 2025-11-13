Sign up
Previous
Photo 1508
At full zoom,
not too bad for such a small camera and short lens. No more bottlebrushes, promise ;-)
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
6
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
JackieR
ace
But they're pretty
November 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
📷 passed the test!
November 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
So lovely! I haven't seen these since I left Florida.
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I love them…
November 13th, 2025
katy
ace
Wow! This is gorgeous! Beautiful detail, Diana and I love the way it fills the frame
November 13th, 2025
Desi
Fabulous
November 13th, 2025
