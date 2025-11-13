Previous
At full zoom, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1508

At full zoom,

not too bad for such a small camera and short lens. No more bottlebrushes, promise ;-)
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Diana

Diana
JackieR ace
But they're pretty
November 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
📷 passed the test!
November 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
So lovely! I haven't seen these since I left Florida.
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I love them…
November 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Wow! This is gorgeous! Beautiful detail, Diana and I love the way it fills the frame
November 13th, 2025  
Desi
Fabulous
November 13th, 2025  
