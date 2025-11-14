Previous
A wonderful surprise by ludwigsdiana
A wonderful surprise

on my way home from Stellenbosch. These Sable were so close to the fence that I could take a few shots of them!

On closer inspection, I noticed that some horn seems to be missing on the tips. It almost looks like metal now?
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of these creatures.
November 14th, 2025  
