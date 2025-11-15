Previous
A small family wine farm by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1510

A small family wine farm

which we pass almost daily on the way to gym.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
katy ace
Sweet little entrance
November 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture on your sunny day.
November 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful! I bet they make great wine.
November 15th, 2025  
