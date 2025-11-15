Sign up
Previous
Photo 1510
A small family wine farm
which we pass almost daily on the way to gym.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
scenes-from-the-road
katy
ace
Sweet little entrance
November 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture on your sunny day.
November 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful! I bet they make great wine.
November 15th, 2025
