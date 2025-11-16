Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1511

A closer look

at this small wine estate. It is pretty far from the road, maybe you can spot the gardener to the left in front of the wall ;-)
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely managed rows of vines.
November 16th, 2025  
