Scenes of a vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1514

Scenes of a vineyard

on the way to gym, taken out of the car.

Although I cannot do anything for my legs there, sitting and using weights work out well.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy ace
Wonderful light and leading lines in this photo

I’m so impressed that you are still going to work out even though you are having trouble with your knee. Proud of the fact that you were modifying your regimen
November 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Being in the gym environment is uplifting… a really good thing to do 😃
November 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love all of the neat, tidy lines of the posts and vines
November 20th, 2025  
