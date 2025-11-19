Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1514
Scenes of a vineyard
on the way to gym, taken out of the car.
Although I cannot do anything for my legs there, sitting and using weights work out well.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11223
photos
277
followers
164
following
414% complete
View this month »
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
Latest from all albums
3231
3234
3240
3232
1514
3235
3241
3233
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vineyard
katy
ace
Wonderful light and leading lines in this photo
I’m so impressed that you are still going to work out even though you are having trouble with your knee. Proud of the fact that you were modifying your regimen
November 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Being in the gym environment is uplifting… a really good thing to do 😃
November 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love all of the neat, tidy lines of the posts and vines
November 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I’m so impressed that you are still going to work out even though you are having trouble with your knee. Proud of the fact that you were modifying your regimen