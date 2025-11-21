Sign up
Photo 1515
The same vineyard as yesterday,
from a different angle with the Hottentots Holland mountains barely visible.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
vineyard-hh-mountain-range
Mags
It made a lovely landscape.
November 21st, 2025
