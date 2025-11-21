Previous
The same vineyard as yesterday, by ludwigsdiana
The same vineyard as yesterday,

from a different angle with the Hottentots Holland mountains barely visible.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
It made a lovely landscape.
November 21st, 2025  
