Wild roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1524

Wild roses

starting to grow in front of the security fence of a huge strawerry plantation.

They were all ripped out when they built the new fence and I am so happy to see them grow again.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Oh how lovely they are!
November 29th, 2025  
