Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1524
Wild roses
starting to grow in front of the security fence of a huge strawerry plantation.
They were all ripped out when they built the new fence and I am so happy to see them grow again.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11260
photos
277
followers
165
following
Tags
scenes-from-the-annandale-road
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely they are!
November 29th, 2025
