The Cold Supermoon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1529

The Cold Supermoon

captured as it was rising over the tree tops in our garden, just before a band of clouds covered it.

I have no idea how that strange looking cloud appeared behind it. Tonight it will be full, but I will not be home to get another shot.

I will continue with the donkey's tomorrow ;-)
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
gloria jones ace
Excellent moon shot
December 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect with the cloud.
December 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful moon shot!
December 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful shot
December 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a mystery…I love the cloud that’s wrapped around the moon.

Enjoy your evening 🤗
December 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture of the moon
December 5th, 2025  
