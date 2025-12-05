Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1529
The Cold Supermoon
captured as it was rising over the tree tops in our garden, just before a band of clouds covered it.
I have no idea how that strange looking cloud appeared behind it. Tonight it will be full, but I will not be home to get another shot.
I will continue with the donkey's tomorrow ;-)
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11283
photos
275
followers
164
following
418% complete
View this month »
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Latest from all albums
1528
3255
3249
3247
1529
3256
3250
3248
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cold-supermoon
gloria jones
ace
Excellent moon shot
December 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect with the cloud.
December 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful moon shot!
December 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful shot
December 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a mystery…I love the cloud that’s wrapped around the moon.
Enjoy your evening 🤗
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic capture of the moon
December 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Enjoy your evening 🤗