Previous
As close as I could get, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1531

As close as I could get,

trying out the new lens on the donkey's eye. I am very happy with it sofar.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
419% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up.
December 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a beauty…
December 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely done
December 6th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Very sharp image
December 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sweet eye!
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact