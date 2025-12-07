Sign up
Previous
Photo 1532
How different their eyes are,
I think he might have blinked as I took the shot.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
babylonstoren
Corinne C
Still gorgeous!
December 7th, 2025
Mags
Adorable!
December 7th, 2025
Gillian Brown
Lovely.
December 7th, 2025
