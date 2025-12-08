Sign up
Photo 1533
Photo 1533
Fresh from the farm,
to your table. This is the long building, ex stable which I posted a week ago. It is a shop in shop with which sells everything grown or cultivated on the farm.
It is a huge business for Babylonstoren as they take online orders and deliver anywhere in SA. This part is mainly all kinds of olives and different flavours of olive oil.
I had to take my time and wait for the shoppers to get out of the frame. As I was early, there were not many. It was crowded when I left though.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
Tags
babylonstoren-shop
Linda Godwin
They have used the colors on the center island nicely. Very inviting.
December 8th, 2025
