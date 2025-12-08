Previous
Fresh from the farm, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1533

Fresh from the farm,

to your table. This is the long building, ex stable which I posted a week ago. It is a shop in shop with which sells everything grown or cultivated on the farm.

It is a huge business for Babylonstoren as they take online orders and deliver anywhere in SA. This part is mainly all kinds of olives and different flavours of olive oil.

I had to take my time and wait for the shoppers to get out of the frame. As I was early, there were not many. It was crowded when I left though.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Linda Godwin
They have used the colors on the center island nicely. Very inviting.
December 8th, 2025  
