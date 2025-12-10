Previous
The Bakery by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1535

The Bakery

With wonderful freshly baked breads, rolls, homemade jams and preserves.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks heavenly!!
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact