Discuss
Photo 1537
Delicious treats, all neatly organised.
Special dressings, juices, cordials, pasta sauces and different kinds of fruit as pie curd (which I have never heard of, I only know lemon curd)
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
babylonstoren-shop
Paula Fontanini
ace
Perfect symmetry & lighting! This is my kind of shop...I'd leave with a BIG bag of goodies!
December 12th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
It does look very neat and orderly. All th labels are facing outwards. Lovely shot.
December 12th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
So neat
December 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looks so well stocked and organized. Well captured.
December 12th, 2025
