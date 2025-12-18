Previous
Some fancy Roosters by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1543

Some fancy Roosters

running around too. Google lens says the one on the right is a Swedish flower hen breed, the left two are either Phoenix chicken breed or Rhode island red breed.

They have so many different ones all over the place, but these were the only posers.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Helge E. Storheim ace
They are posing nicely for you. Great shot of these pretty roosters
December 18th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
They are very colorful. Great capture.
December 18th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
My grandson would love these. He keeps chickens and is very fond of them.
December 18th, 2025  
