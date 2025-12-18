Sign up
Previous
Photo 1543
Some fancy Roosters
running around too. Google lens says the one on the right is a Swedish flower hen breed, the left two are either Phoenix chicken breed or Rhode island red breed.
They have so many different ones all over the place, but these were the only posers.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
3
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
babylonstoren
Helge E. Storheim
ace
They are posing nicely for you. Great shot of these pretty roosters
December 18th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
They are very colorful. Great capture.
December 18th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
My grandson would love these. He keeps chickens and is very fond of them.
December 18th, 2025
