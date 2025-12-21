Previous
The show off, cockadoodledoo! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1546

The show off, cockadoodledoo!

The rooster of the Swedish Flower Hen, with his beautiful plumage.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Great timings. Such beautiful colours!
December 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully colourful…& singing to you.
December 21st, 2025  
