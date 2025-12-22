Previous
As close as could get by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1547

As close as could get

to one of the waterlilies in one of the ponds.

I will be MIA today as we have a final meeting with the estate agents and buyer. Will catch up asap.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy ace
FAV! Gorgeous color and light. I’m loving the little bit of.bokeh also
December 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a beauty.
December 22nd, 2025  
