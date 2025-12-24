Sign up
Previous
Photo 1549
A Christmassy colour
which I have not seen before, a beuty floating in one of the ponds.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11359
photos
273
followers
164
following
Tags
babylonstoren
Susan Wakely
ace
Gorgeous.
December 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Just so lovely and bright.
December 24th, 2025
