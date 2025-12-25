Previous
For those who have a white Christmas, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1550

For those who have a white Christmas,

I hope you are keeping warm. Merry Christmas.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Diana

Beverley
Very beautiful…
December 25th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
wonderful perfect bloom
December 25th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Merry Christmas Diane to you and yours. Lovely capature
December 25th, 2025  
Zilli~
So lovely!
December 25th, 2025  
Paul J
Merry Christmas to you as well Diana. No White Christmas for us this year. A warmish, dreary and drizzly day here in Western Pennsylvania.
December 25th, 2025  
Al C
Merry Christmas to you
December 25th, 2025  
Liz Gooster
Oh, how delicate and wonderful.
December 25th, 2025  
Merrelyn
Merry Christmas Diana. A bit of cooler weather would have been very welcome today. We hit 42C.
December 25th, 2025  
