Previous
Photo 1550
For those who have a white Christmas,
I hope you are keeping warm. Merry Christmas.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
8
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
11363
photos
273
followers
164
following
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1549
3274
3269
3267
3275
3270
3268
1550
Views
8
Comments
8
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
babylonstoren
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
December 25th, 2025
Linda Godwin
wonderful perfect bloom
December 25th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Merry Christmas Diane to you and yours. Lovely capature
December 25th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So lovely!
December 25th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Merry Christmas to you as well Diana. No White Christmas for us this year. A warmish, dreary and drizzly day here in Western Pennsylvania.
December 25th, 2025
Al C
ace
Merry Christmas to you
December 25th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Oh, how delicate and wonderful.
December 25th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Merry Christmas Diana. A bit of cooler weather would have been very welcome today. We hit 42C.
December 25th, 2025
