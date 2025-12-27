Sign up
Previous
Photo 1552
Another popular waterlily,
actually it seems to be in all ponds.
As most of you know, this was the first outing with my new Canon 100-400mm lens and I am very happy with it.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11371
photos
273
followers
164
following
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
3271
3269
1551
3276
3277
3272
3270
1552
Tags
babylonstoren

katy
katy
ace
You are getting some remarkable shots with your new camera and I am really loving the water lily series
December 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
I do like the pink ones
December 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
December 27th, 2025
