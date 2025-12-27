Previous
Another popular waterlily, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1552

Another popular waterlily,

actually it seems to be in all ponds.

As most of you know, this was the first outing with my new Canon 100-400mm lens and I am very happy with it.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy ace
You are getting some remarkable shots with your new camera and I am really loving the water lily series
December 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
I do like the pink ones
December 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
December 27th, 2025  
