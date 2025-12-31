Sign up
Previous
Photo 1556
The smallest ever!
I usually only take pics when the grapes are bigger. This was in October and they will look very different now. End of February is harvest time.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Latest from all albums
1555
3281
3275
3273
3276
3274
1556
3282
Tags
babylonstoren
Corinne C
ace
A glorious collage
December 31st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely collage
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful captures and collage.
December 31st, 2025
