Previous
The smallest ever! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1556

The smallest ever!

I usually only take pics when the grapes are bigger. This was in October and they will look very different now. End of February is harvest time.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
426% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A glorious collage
December 31st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely collage
December 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful captures and collage.
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact