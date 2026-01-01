Previous
I never knew they were so pretty. by ludwigsdiana
I never knew they were so pretty.

I have so many photos taken last year with my old camera, I would like to post them in this Extra album. The other 3 albums will all have pics taken with my new gear.

This month I will be posting critters in the garden. They are just taking up space on my drive.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Diana

Diana
Zilli~ ace
Great close-up!
January 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful macro. I agree from very close they are delightful
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Super macro!
January 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
More iridescence. Good macro shot.
January 2nd, 2026  
