Extra baggage by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1558

Extra baggage

as she crawls over the flower. I have never seen them carrying babies on their backs before.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Diana

I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Francoise
cool find
January 3rd, 2026  
Zilli~
Great find and capture!
January 3rd, 2026  
Mags
Great macro and a cute little crab spider.
January 3rd, 2026  
Steve Chappell
Fantastic!
January 3rd, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn
What a delightful combination of colours.
January 3rd, 2026  
