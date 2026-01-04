Previous
Some kind of picnic? by ludwigsdiana
Some kind of picnic?

There were so many, eat or be eaten! I just hosed themm off the fragipani.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Zilli~ ace
So interesting! Nicely captured! Wonder what’s that white blob…
January 5th, 2026  
Bill
Nice attention on your part to see them.
January 5th, 2026  
