Previous
A stranger to me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1561

A stranger to me

as I do not recollect seeing one in the garden before.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful!
January 5th, 2026  
Bill
Always interesting to see new things.
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact