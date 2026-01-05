Sign up
Photo 1561
A stranger to me
as I do not recollect seeing one in the garden before.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
last-year-flesh-fly
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful!
January 5th, 2026
Bill
Always interesting to see new things.
January 5th, 2026
