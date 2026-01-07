Sign up
Photo 1563
A new home
on my gazania. We have so many of these litle ones all over on the flowers. I usually take them off and put them in the olive grove.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
gazania-snail
