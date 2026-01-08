Sign up
Previous
Photo 1564
I love these,
the cutest and smallest critters in the garden. Little reed frogs that change their colour depending on the plant they are sitting on.
Sorry for not commenting regularly, the goodbyes have started for us and Katja.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11420
photos
271
followers
164
following
428% complete
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
3283
3289
3281
1563
1564
3284
3282
3290
reed-frog
Judith Johnson
ace
So cute!
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so very cute
January 8th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured!
January 8th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Adorable. Lovely capture
January 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Never seen a white frog before. Nice spotting and capture.
January 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very precious
January 8th, 2026
