Previous
I love these, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1564

I love these,

the cutest and smallest critters in the garden. Little reed frogs that change their colour depending on the plant they are sitting on.

Sorry for not commenting regularly, the goodbyes have started for us and Katja.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
So cute!
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so very cute
January 8th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured!
January 8th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Adorable. Lovely capture
January 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Never seen a white frog before. Nice spotting and capture.
January 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very precious
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact