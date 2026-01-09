Sign up
Another cutie,
this one basking in the sun. They are about 2-3 cms (0.78-1.181 inches) and quite plentiful. Just difficult to always spot them as they hide between the leaves.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Tags
painted-reed-frog
Corinne C
ace
Delightful pic
January 9th, 2026
katy
ace
This one looks rather content in his resting spot
January 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
January 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
Love it!
January 9th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture
January 9th, 2026
