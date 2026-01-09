Previous
Another cutie, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1565

Another cutie,

this one basking in the sun. They are about 2-3 cms (0.78-1.181 inches) and quite plentiful. Just difficult to always spot them as they hide between the leaves.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Delightful pic
January 9th, 2026  
katy ace
This one looks rather content in his resting spot
January 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
January 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Love it!
January 9th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact