Sad that he did not make it, by ludwigsdiana
Sad that he did not make it,

but still to lovely to ignore. I would have preferred to take a shot on a piece of paper, but I dard not mve it. I thought it might fall apart.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
