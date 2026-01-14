Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1570
A critter I do not like at all,
as they are very destructive and eat my roses.
I forgot to post yesterday.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11444
photos
271
followers
163
following
430% complete
View this month »
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Latest from all albums
3295
1569
3289
3287
3290
3288
3296
1570
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden-fruit-chafer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Can hardly believe its real ! good to get rid of them if they damage your roses !
January 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Interesting coloring and patterns.
January 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close