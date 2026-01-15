Previous
What a surprise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1571

What a surprise

when we opened one of our umbrellas on the terrace!

This paper thin ball fell out and as one can see, someone had a nest in there!

More about these critters tomorrow.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightfully built nest !
January 15th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, interesting.
January 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
January 15th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
That looks like a wasp nest. Good thing they weren’t at home.
January 15th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Sure looks like a wasp nest.
January 15th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Nature's architecture
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact