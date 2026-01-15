Sign up
Photo 1571
Photo 1571
What a surprise
when we opened one of our umbrellas on the terrace!
This paper thin ball fell out and as one can see, someone had a nest in there!
More about these critters tomorrow.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11448
photos
271
followers
163
following
430% complete
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
3290
3288
3296
1570
3297
1571
3291
3289
Views
11
Comments
6
6
Fav's
1
1
Album
Tags
european-paperwasp
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightfully built nest !
January 15th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, interesting.
January 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
January 15th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
That looks like a wasp nest. Good thing they weren’t at home.
January 15th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Sure looks like a wasp nest.
January 15th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Nature's architecture
January 15th, 2026
