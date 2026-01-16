Previous
An invasive critter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1572

An invasive critter

outcompeting native species. These wasps lead to a decrease in effective pollination, which has significant impacts on local plant populations and overall ecosystem health.

16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Shame that any good that they do is outweighed.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact