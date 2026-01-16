Sign up
Photo 1572
An invasive critter
outcompeting native species. These wasps lead to a decrease in effective pollination, which has significant impacts on local plant populations and overall ecosystem health.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11452
photos
271
followers
163
following
Tags
european-paperwasp
Susan Wakely
ace
Shame that any good that they do is outweighed.
January 16th, 2026
