Photo 1573
Where there's one, there's more!
That's what Katja said and started looking. These were building a nest in a sheltered corner under our roof.
She waited till they were sleeping then sprayed the nest with doom! Most fell down, then he knocked the nest down with a long pole.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
european-paperwasps
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Interesting and sharp photo. Wonderful pattern on the insects - are they bees, hornets?
January 17th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
January 17th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Amazing capture. You wouldn’t be able to drag me away…
January 17th, 2026
