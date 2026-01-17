Previous
Where there's one, there's more! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1573

Where there's one, there's more!

That's what Katja said and started looking. These were building a nest in a sheltered corner under our roof.

She waited till they were sleeping then sprayed the nest with doom! Most fell down, then he knocked the nest down with a long pole.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Interesting and sharp photo. Wonderful pattern on the insects - are they bees, hornets?
January 17th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
January 17th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Amazing capture. You wouldn’t be able to drag me away…
January 17th, 2026  
