Previous
Photo 1574
Starting all over again!
The day after the nest was removed, they started building again. There are even some eggs in the little nests which have not been covered up yet.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
6
5
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11460
photos
271
followers
163
following
Tags
european-paperwasps
Lis Lapthorn
Absolutely fascinating.
January 18th, 2026
Sid
Great image, love the egg in the cell, completes it...
January 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
Fascinating ! determined to make a fresh start and increase their brood ! - super shot ! fav
January 18th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Nice clear image of the super busy stingers
January 18th, 2026
vaidas
Great image
January 18th, 2026
Jennifer
Wow, brilliant!
January 18th, 2026
