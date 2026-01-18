Previous
Starting all over again! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1574

Starting all over again!

The day after the nest was removed, they started building again. There are even some eggs in the little nests which have not been covered up yet.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Absolutely fascinating.
January 18th, 2026  
Sid ace
Great image, love the egg in the cell, completes it...
January 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fascinating ! determined to make a fresh start and increase their brood ! - super shot ! fav
January 18th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Nice clear image of the super busy stingers
January 18th, 2026  
vaidas ace
Great image
January 18th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Wow, brilliant!
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact