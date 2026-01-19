Previous
An unusual beauty by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1575

An unusual beauty

taken some time last year at one of our dams. I did not change the colour ;-)
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Magnificent capture, details
January 19th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
January 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful colour
January 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
Awesome capture!
January 19th, 2026  
Paul J ace
Stunning little creature.
January 19th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Wow he is so bright and Vibrant!
January 19th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a stunning vermillion.
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact