Previous
Photo 1575
An unusual beauty
taken some time last year at one of our dams. I did not change the colour ;-)
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
scarlet-dragonfly
gloria jones
ace
Magnificent capture, details
January 19th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Wow
January 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beautiful colour
January 19th, 2026
Mags
ace
Awesome capture!
January 19th, 2026
Paul J
ace
Stunning little creature.
January 19th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Wow he is so bright and Vibrant!
January 19th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a stunning vermillion.
January 19th, 2026
