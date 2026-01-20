Previous
At the same dam by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1576

At the same dam

but on a different day. I have been meaning to go check the action there, but it has been blowing a gale for weeks on end now.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
vaidas ace
Great details
January 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture on the bokeh background.
January 20th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful detail!
January 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot and detail !
January 20th, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful shot
January 20th, 2026  
