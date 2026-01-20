Sign up
Photo 1576
At the same dam
but on a different day. I have been meaning to go check the action there, but it has been blowing a gale for weeks on end now.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Tags
indigo-dropwing
vaidas
Great details
January 20th, 2026
Mags
Wonderful capture on the bokeh background.
January 20th, 2026
Islandgirl
Wonderful detail!
January 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
Super shot and detail !
January 20th, 2026
narayani
Beautiful
January 20th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
Wonderful shot
January 20th, 2026
