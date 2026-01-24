Previous
Another colourful one, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1580

Another colourful one,

the heat is bringinh them all inside atm.
Diana

I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Mags ace
Superb macro with lots of details.
Dorothy ace
A pretty pest.
Linda Godwin
Fantastic macro with outstanding details! Shows the color so well.
