Our most common spider, by ludwigsdiana
Our most common spider,

outside and inside. They are about as big as a childs hand.
This momma was on our pergola not far from her nest a few weeks ago.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Zilli~ ace
Great close-up
January 26th, 2026  
