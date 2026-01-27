Previous
Guess what this is? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1583

Guess what this is?

A rain spider nest with the babies starting to crawl out.

Katja discovered this while she was here and almost had a heart attack when I told her what it was.

At that time it was just a web with dried leaves in it. Last week I saw the little critters. We have these nests in the jasmin every year.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
narayani ace
Creepy!
January 27th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fascinating! Well captured.
January 27th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
Very strange what he has collected
January 27th, 2026  
