Previous
Photo 1583
Guess what this is?
A rain spider nest with the babies starting to crawl out.
Katja discovered this while she was here and almost had a heart attack when I told her what it was.
At that time it was just a web with dried leaves in it. Last week I saw the little critters. We have these nests in the jasmin every year.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11496
photos
268
followers
162
following
Tags
rain-spider-nest
narayani
ace
Creepy!
January 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Fascinating! Well captured.
January 27th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Very strange what he has collected
January 27th, 2026
