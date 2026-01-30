Sign up
Previous
Photo 1586
Slowly but surely
I was so happy to spot this fellow as I walked through the garden. I had not seen one in quite a while.
Posting with my cell as we ran out of data. Katja did home office from here and used our normal bundle for the month 🤔
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
4
3
Tags
cape-dwarf-chameleon.
Elisa Smith
ace
What a great capture 😍
January 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - fav
January 30th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Well spotted…
January 30th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2026
