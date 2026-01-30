Previous
Slowly but surely by ludwigsdiana
Slowly but surely

I was so happy to spot this fellow as I walked through the garden. I had not seen one in quite a while.

Posting with my cell as we ran out of data. Katja did home office from here and used our normal bundle for the month 🤔
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Elisa Smith ace
What a great capture 😍
January 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - fav
January 30th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Well spotted…
January 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 30th, 2026  
