Darn, I missed it! by ludwigsdiana
Darn, I missed it!

By the time I zoomed, his tongue was back in his mouth. At least I could see that he caught an insect.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Suzie Townsend
He is a beauty!
January 31st, 2026  
Susan Wakely
It looks happy with its catch.
January 31st, 2026  
narayani
Very cool
January 31st, 2026  
Paula Fontanini
Spectacular capture of this cool creature...amazing detail and color!
January 31st, 2026  
Mags
Ha ha! Perfect timing with that tongue. Love this creature.
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
