Photo 1588
Welcome to the mall.
I went early when it opened to try and get some ICM shots while mall crawling. I got carried away and took way too many.
I am planning on giving up this album soon, but just want to clear my hard drive of these shots.
Please ignore and go to the next post, as this will be pretty boring :-)
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
icm-window-shopping
Mags
Great sense of movement!
February 1st, 2026
Chris Cook
Nice combination of sharpness and movement.
February 1st, 2026
