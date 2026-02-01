Previous
Welcome to the mall. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1588

Welcome to the mall.

I went early when it opened to try and get some ICM shots while mall crawling. I got carried away and took way too many.

I am planning on giving up this album soon, but just want to clear my hard drive of these shots.

Please ignore and go to the next post, as this will be pretty boring :-)
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Great sense of movement!
February 1st, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Nice combination of sharpness and movement.
February 1st, 2026  
