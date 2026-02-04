Previous
Mall window shopping ICM by ludwigsdiana
Mall window shopping ICM

No comments neccesary.

I am so upset, some of my clothing shopping was stolen out of my shopping wagon today while I was buying groceries! I always have my hand and eyes on it, yet it happened!

I only really get out once a week on my own now, but don't feel like going anywhere at all atm :-(
Diana

