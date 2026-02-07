Previous
A bit more elegant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1594

A bit more elegant

than yesterday's Twiggy.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
436% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A very elegant ICM!
February 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely with the melting colors
February 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
I like this one
February 7th, 2026  
katy ace
I am really enjoying this series! They need to hire you
February 7th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
This is quite beautiful, and yes, elegant.
February 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Very elegant.
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact