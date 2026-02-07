Sign up
Previous
Photo 1594
A bit more elegant
than yesterday's Twiggy.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11540
photos
268
followers
161
following
436% complete
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
3313
1593
3311
3319
3320
3312
3314
1594
Tags
icm-mall
Mags
ace
A very elegant ICM!
February 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Lovely with the melting colors
February 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
I like this one
February 7th, 2026
katy
ace
I am really enjoying this series! They need to hire you
February 7th, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
This is quite beautiful, and yes, elegant.
February 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Very elegant.
February 7th, 2026
