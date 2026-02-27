Previous
Tones and mood by ludwigsdiana
Tones and mood

I often think I should never have started this, thanks to all for taking a look at this album.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Al C ace
Well I for one am glad you did
February 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love the mid-calf length dresses. So comfy and carefree.
February 27th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Another great ICM. I enjoyed this album.
February 27th, 2026  
