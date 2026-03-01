Previous
My view from the passenger seat. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1616

My view from the passenger seat.

This album will be dedicated to the early morning winter views on the way to gym or the golf course. Taken between 7-8 am on our national highway between June and August last year.

All taken with my cell and not edited, except sometimes straightened.

I love these mountains and they always look different, especially in winter.

It might be boring for some, so please no need to comment. I just want them in my album.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely soft layers.
March 1st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful scene! I love an early morning view!
March 1st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the misty soft feeling of it.
March 1st, 2026  
KV ace
Lovely warmth to this shot.
March 1st, 2026  
