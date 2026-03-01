Sign up
Previous
Photo 1616
My view from the passenger seat.
This album will be dedicated to the early morning winter views on the way to gym or the golf course. Taken between 7-8 am on our national highway between June and August last year.
All taken with my cell and not edited, except sometimes straightened.
I love these mountains and they always look different, especially in winter.
It might be boring for some, so please no need to comment. I just want them in my album.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11628
photos
266
followers
160
following
442% complete
Tags
early-morning-winter
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft layers.
March 1st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene! I love an early morning view!
March 1st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the misty soft feeling of it.
March 1st, 2026
KV
ace
Lovely warmth to this shot.
March 1st, 2026
