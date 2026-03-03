Sign up
Photo 1618
A strange driver inthe middle of the road!
These two lanes go to Somerset West, to the right of the centre greenery, go into Cape Town.
We have just left the road where we live, onto our national highway. I suppose I could have removed the front of our car?
Not many going our way, but the way into Cape Town is packed.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
early-morning-winter
Kate A 🇦🇺
The driver ahead is a little greedy
March 3rd, 2026
