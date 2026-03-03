Previous
A strange driver inthe middle of the road! by ludwigsdiana
A strange driver inthe middle of the road!

These two lanes go to Somerset West, to the right of the centre greenery, go into Cape Town.

We have just left the road where we live, onto our national highway. I suppose I could have removed the front of our car?

Not many going our way, but the way into Cape Town is packed.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
The driver ahead is a little greedy
March 3rd, 2026  
