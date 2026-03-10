Sign up
Photo 1625
Early morning
still on our road, waiting at the traffic lights, to turn onto the highway.
We had a lot of rain and the fields were flooded.
For those who are unfamiliar with this title, please refer to the post from the 1st.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
early-morning-winter
