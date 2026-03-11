Sign up
Previous
Photo 1626
Early morning
I took this shot of the other side of the road. The Indian Ocean is just behind that hill on the other side of the road.
For those who are unfamiliar with this title, please refer to the post from the 1st.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11666
photos
265
followers
160
following
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Tags
early-morning
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful countryside and sunrise.
March 11th, 2026
