Previous
Photo 1628
A foggy morning
which is a seldom sight here. Taken on the road where our estate is on, and heading for the national road 2 km's (1.24miles) ahead.
For those who are unfamiliar with this title, please refer to the post from the 1st.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
early-morning-winter
Beverley
ace
the lights brighten the morning... a lovely splash of colour for the foggy start to the day.
March 13th, 2026
